Ill. Lender Says CFPB Redlining Suit Violates 1st Amendment

By Celeste Bott (August 10, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Chicago mortgage lender told an Illinois federal judge on Wednesday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's suit attempting to hold it liable for allegedly disparaging majority-Black neighborhoods is based on a regulation in "flagrant" violation of the First Amendment and must be dismissed. During oral arguments on a bid by Townstone Financial Inc. and its chief executive, Barry Sturner, to escape the consumer watchdog's fair lending enforcement action against it, Steve Simpson of the Pacific Legal Foundation told U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama that the regulation at issue is overbroad and unconstitutional. The suit, originally filed in 2020, claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS