Ga. Public Defender Wants Immunity In Fired Staffer Bias Case

By Kelcey Caulder (August 10, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- An Augusta, Georgia, public defender's office argued to the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday that it has governmental immunity from a former staffer's claim she was wrongly fired for seeking accommodations for her breast cancer treatment. Representing the Augusta Judicial Circuit Office of the Public Defender, the state argued the appellate court should overturn a 20-year-old ruling that when the state waives sovereign immunity from certain state laws, it does the same for facially similar federal laws. The state says it should be immune from Necia Hodge-Peet's claims she was repeatedly denied reasonable accommodations for a disability arising out of her...

