Munck Wilson Picks Up $3.9M Fees For Trade Secrets Win

By Lynn LaRowe (August 10, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has ordered Renesas Electronics to pay more than $3.9 million in attorney fees to Munck Wilson Mandala LLP for its work on behalf of AMS Sensors USA Inc. in a 13-year-old trade secrets case stemming from stolen light sensor technology. While U.S. District Judge Amos L Mazzant III sided with AMS in finding that a 2004 confidentiality agreement between the two companies provided for the payment of attorney fees related to contract breach claims, he departed from AMS' argument that it was owed $4.3 million for its lawyers' work on the case. Judge Mazzant largely agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS