Telecom Tower Co. Nabs Early Win In Delinquent Bills Row

By Kelly Lienhard (August 11, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A federal Indiana court delivered an early win for Global Tower LLC against Norfolk Southern Railway Co., finding that the local telecommunications tower operator did not owe the railway a portion of its revenue from a tower on land owned by the rail line. Northern Indiana District Judge Robert Miller granted Global's summary judgment motion Tuesday, finding that the tower operator never agreed to take on the previous deal between Norfolk and CitySwitch LLC when Global leased a tower from CitySwitch. "Global didn't assume the Memorandum of Agreement by executing the Asset Purchase Agreement with CitySwitch," Judge Miller wrote in a...

