FirstEnergy Settles Suits Over Deadly Gas Leak At Pa. Plant

By Eric Heisig (August 11, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- FirstEnergy Corp. has settled a series of federal lawsuits it faced over an August 2017 gas leak that killed two workers and injured others at a power plant's coal-ash processing facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. A stipulation to dismiss one of the suits was filed Wednesday by injured worker Michael Gorchock. The terms of the settlement, which resolves eight suits, are confidential, lawyers for Gorchock and other plaintiffs said. While court records show the matter, consolidated in the Western District of Pennsylvania, was settled during mediation sessions in April, Gorchock was the first to ask a judge to dismiss his lawsuit...

