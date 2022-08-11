Bearings Importers Say Hefty Duties Were Excessive Penalty

By Alyssa Aquino (August 11, 2022, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Chinese bearings importers urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to remand a hefty 538.79% anti-dumping tariff, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce wrongly spiked the tariff to punish an importer after its suppliers bucked the investigation. The tapered roller bearings producers pointed out that the partial penalty Commerce levied against Shanghai Tainai Bearing Co. Ltd. after its suppliers refused to turn over financial information resulted in a tariff — which was then applied to the group's products — more than five times that of a separate importer that "wholly" defied the investigation. Shanghai Tainai Bearing cooperated with the probe and...

