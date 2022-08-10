Royal Bank Of Canada Settles Ex-VP's Tax Tipster Suit

By David Hansen (August 10, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Royal Bank of Canada agreed to settle a suit brought by a former senior vice president of subsidiary City National Bank accusing CNB of tax fraud, according to court documents filed in a California federal court. The bank entered a stipulation Tuesday with the former executive, Fausto Bustos, that dismissed the case with prejudice but didn't contain details of a settlement. Each side agreed to pay its own legal costs, the stipulation said. Bustos filed suit in 2021 claiming he was wrongfully fired because he had raised concerns about possible tax fraud that he had discovered during a reorganization of...

