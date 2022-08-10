SC Justices Say COVID-19 Orders Don't Trigger Coverage

By Hope Patti (August 10, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court sided with a number of state high courts Wednesday in ruling that government shutdown orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic do not constitute physical loss or damage in order to trigger insurance coverage. Answering just one of five certified questions, the high court held that Sullivan Management LLC, which owns nine Carolina Ale House locations, cannot recover business interruption losses during the pandemic under a commercial property policy issued by Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. and Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co. Government shutdown orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic do not constitute physical...

