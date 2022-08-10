Emergency Broadcasts Must Be Fully Accessible, FCC Says

By Christopher Cole (August 10, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission warned video programming distributors they could face enforcement action if they don't make emergency broadcasts fully accessible to people with disabilities. The commission issued a public notice Tuesday cautioning broadcasters, cable operators, satellite TV services and other content providers falling under its jurisdiction not to run afoul of the FCC's Section 79.2, requiring them to make televised emergency information accessible to disabled people. "The commission will continue to monitor complaints alleging violations of the emergency information rules and will review them for possible enforcement action," the FCC said. The notice shared information for consumers on how to...

