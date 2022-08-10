Texas Court Says 'Discovery Rule' Doesn't Apply To Med Mal

By Y. Peter Kang (August 10, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has tossed a suit accusing a plastic surgeon of botching a woman's postoperative care that caused an infection and dead tissue, saying the so-called discovery rule exception to the statute of limitations for medical malpractice does not apply. A three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel upheld a Dallas County court's summary judgment in favor of Dr. Vasdev Rai in a suit accusing the physician of providing negligent care for Yolanda Villegas following cosmetic procedures performed in December 2016. The suit alleges that Rai's actions caused Villegas' wounds to heal improperly, resulting in necrosis and infections. At issue...

