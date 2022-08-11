Maine Supreme Court Tosses Crane Operator's PTSD Suit

By Mike Curley (August 11, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The Maine Supreme Judicial Court won't revive a crane operator's claim that negligence on the part of crane company Somatex Inc. gave her post-traumatic stress disorder, saying that she hasn't shown that the company owed her any duty to avoid physical or emotional harm. In the opinion, filed Tuesday, the justices wrote that Kim Boivin did not have a special relationship with either Somatex or the worker killed in the accident that gave her PTSD, which is necessary to establish the duty of care. According to the suit, Boivin worked at the NewPage Paper Co. in Rumford, Maine, as a crane...

