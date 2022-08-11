Prince Lobel Beefs Up NY Office With Cannabis Partner

By Andrea Keckley (August 11, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Prince Lobel Tye LLP, a Boston-based law firm and self-described "trailblazer in the cannabis industry," is expanding its nearly three-month-old New York office with the addition of a new partner. Andrew Schriever is joining Prince Lobel's New York office as a partner in its business litigation, cannabis and telecommunications practices, the firm said Wednesday. In 2021, New York officially legalized both the sale and consumption of adult-use cannabis with the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. A 2021 cannabis legalization market opportunity analysis prepared by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association and MPG Consulting found that "New York could capture a...

