Creation Museum Moves For Pandemic Relief From Insurers

By Elizabeth Daley (August 11, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Two biblical-themed attractions in Kentucky are seeking payment from their insurance companies after COVID-19 shutdowns ground tourism to a halt at their life-size Noah's Ark and 75,000-square-foot Creation Museum. According to an amended complaint filed in Kentucky federal court Wednesday, attraction owners Answers in Genesis Inc. and Crosswater Canyon Inc. want their losses to be covered under a civil authority provision in their insurance policies, which they say does not require any physical loss or damage. Answers in Genesis Chief Operating Officer Mark Looy said in an email that "both the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum were closed by the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS