Starlink, LTD Won't Get Funds From FCC Rural Program

By Christopher Cole (August 10, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that satellite company Starlink and LTD Broadband have both been disqualified from taking part in a rural high-speed internet deployment program. The agency said that despite their winning auction bids, neither company could show it would be able to actually deliver the results demanded from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Both companies had placed among the most successful bidders for the RDOF, which provides federal funds through a reverse auction to build out broadband in the most remote areas of the country to offset high deployment costs. But LTD has been the target of repeated...

