6th Circ. Won't Rehear Trucking Co.'s $2M Coverage Row

By Ganesh Setty (August 11, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused to reconsider a panel's ruling that RLI Insurance must help cover a trucking company's $2.4 million settlement over an accident that resulted in the amputation of a man's legs. In an order Wednesday denying RLI's motion for a rehearing en banc over its coverage dispute with P.I. & I. Motor Express, the full appellate court said no circuit judge requested a vote on the insurer's bid for a rehearing, while one judge recused himself. Representatives of Motor Express and RLI did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. In July, a three-judge panel unanimously upheld a jury's...

