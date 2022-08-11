Pa. County Favored Male Public Defenders, Suit Says

By Lynn LaRowe (August 11, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A pattern of gender-based discrimination was uncovered last year following the unionization of the Delaware County, Pennsylvania, public defender's office, according to a federal lawsuit filed by a group of female attorneys who claim they were paid less and treated differently than their male colleagues for years. The complaint, filed Tuesday on behalf of three female lawyers, alleged a "systemic, enduring and continuing wage disparity" between male and female attorneys in the suburban Philadelphia office, and it called for certification of both a collective and class action on behalf of public defenders there dating back to 2000. The alleged gender-based discrimination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS