Shell Can't End Suit Over Chemical Exposure From La. Plant

By Daniel Ducassi (August 11, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A woman who says exposure to a former Shell chemical plant caused her breast cancer can proceed with her suit against the plant's owners, a Louisiana federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that she couldn't have reasonably connected the chemicals to her illness until years after her diagnosis. U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk found that Geneiva Jones' 2021 suit against Shell Oil Company and Evonik Corp. is not blocked by Louisiana's one-year limit on claims. Jones alleged she couldn't have known the cause of her cancer when it was diagnosed because even though a study had made a connection between the...

