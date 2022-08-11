Ex-BlockFi Compliance Pro Joins Amazon-Backed Co. As CCO

By Al Barbarino (August 11, 2022, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Amazon-backed collectibles marketplace Dibbs said Thursday it had hired the ex-compliance director at BlockFi as its chief compliance officer. William Plumeri, who previously led the global institutional compliance program at digital asset lending platform BlockFi comes to Dibbs as it seeks to "proactively advance" its regulatory capabilities, according to a company announcement. "As someone who has navigated the complexities of digital asset compliance, it's exciting to join a company that is at the forefront of providing greater utility and accountability as this sector matures in the years to come," Plumeri said in the announcement. Plumeri is based in New York and...

