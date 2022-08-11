NJ Atty Booted From Pharma Co.'s Herbal Extract TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 11, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge has recommended disqualification of counsel for pharmaceutical company HP Ingredients in its trademark suit against rival Sabinsa over a similarly named herbal extract, finding that HP's counsel had a prior relationship with Sabinsa that poses a conflict of interest. U.S. Magistrate Judge Rukhsanah Singh said in a Wednesday order that J. Mark Pohl of Pharmaceutical Patent Attorneys LLC can't represent HP Ingredients Corp. in its infringement litigation against Sabinsa Corp. over the name for a competing anti-inflammation extract. Judge Singh found Pohl's previous attorney-client relationship with Sabinsa exposed him to confidential information — including revenue and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS