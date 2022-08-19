A Cautionary Tale On Social Media And US Jurisdiction

By Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme and Nicholas Saady (August 19, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California recently determined that a foreign company was subject to the jurisdiction of U.S. courts based, in part, on its social media activity. The Aug. 3 Miles Park McCollum v. Opulous decision involves rapper Lil Yachty, the online music distribution company Ditto Music, and its founder. The ruling is factually specific, but it is an important decision for all foreign companies, individuals, their respective advisers, and those seeking to sue them before the U.S. courts because the majority of the court's analysis was based on the defendants' social media activities. Although the...

