5th Circ. Backs CR Bard Win Over Vein Filter Implant Design

By Gina Kim (August 11, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi judge's decision clearing C.R. Bard of a patient's product liability claims alleging the company's blood clot-preventing IVC filter fractured and left a piece embedded inside him, ruling the product safety pamphlet adequately warned of complications associated with it. In a 16-page published decision, the Fifth Circuit judges affirmed U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett's decision to grant C.R. Bard's motion for summary judgment against patient Dennis Nelson's complaint alleging violations of the Mississippi Products Liability Act because the inferior vena cava filter that was placed in his body in 2005 was defectively designed. The...

