Former IBM Employee Wins Unfair Dismissal Suit

By Silvia Martelli (August 11, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- A London tribunal has ruled that IBM (UK) Ltd. unfairly dismissed a sales advisor after improperly scoring her against her managers in a process to select employees to be made redundant. In a judgment published on Wednesday, the Employment Tribunal ruled that the tech giant should have not put the managers of the so-called cloud and cognitive team in the same pool as the 16 employees with lower positions they had helped assess. This was a "wholly unnecessary" move and created an opportunity for some employees to be given lower scores, the tribunal said as it ruled in favor of Gilli...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS