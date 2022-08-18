Software Reseller Sues Developer Over Delayed Japan Launch

By Ronan Barnard (August 18, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- A Hong Kong-based reseller of software for an auto dealership program has sued the developer for nearly $313 million for allegedly failing to change the dealership system to fit the legal requirements of different markets, blocking the company from launching in Japan. Pinewood Asia Pacific Ltd. lodged a lawsuit in the High Court on Aug. 10 against software developer Pinewood Technologies PLC, claiming that it violated two agreements by not delivering features needed to launch a software system in Japan, causing the reseller to lose millions. Pinewood PLC is the software division of Pendragon PLC, a U.K. auto retail company. The...

