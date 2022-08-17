Cybersecurity Co. Sues Ex-Exec For Keeping Confidential Info

By Joanne Faulkner (August 17, 2022, 4:11 PM BST) -- A cybersecurity consultancy is suing a former director and shareholder for a contract breach, claiming he failed to hand back confidential documents after his departure, which could put its clients' own security systems at risk. Matta Consulting Ltd. is seeking a High Court order forcing James Tusini to comply with the terms of a share buyback agreement that he signed in December when he left the company. In return for buying back all of his shares in Matta, Tusini agreed to return or destroy sensitive material and compile a list of his business contacts from the past three years, according to...

