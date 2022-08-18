Entain Sued For £6M Over Sale Of Troubled Brokerage Unit

By Alex Baldwin (August 18, 2022, 8:55 PM BST) -- An investment business has sued sports-betting giant Entain for £6 million ($7.2 million), accusing one of its subsidiaries of using bookkeeping tricks to avoid having to recapitalize a troubled brokerage unit before selling the business. The special purpose vehicle Burren Capital Advisors Ltd.'s Andrew McGrath set up to buy Intertrader from Entain lodged the newly public High Court suit on July 22, claiming the company moved money from an Intertrader subsidiary to the parent company in order to prevent a cash shortfall trigger in the acquisition agreement from kicking in. "At the time of closing, Intertrader did not have sufficient cash...

