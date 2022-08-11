TreeHouse Selling Majority Of Meal Prep Biz For $950M

By Elaine Briseño (August 11, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- TreeHouse Foods Inc., guided by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will sell a "significant portion" of its meal preparation business for $950 million to investment company Investindustrial, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the companies announced Thursday. The deal includes a cash payment of $530 million at closing and the additional transaction amount will be covered by senior secured debt provided by TreeHouse, according to a statement from TreeHouse. Proceeds from the deal will pay down debt, TreeHouse said. "The positive demand trends for private label are clear and simplifying our business will position us to better capitalize on those trends...

