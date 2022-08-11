Trump-Era DHS Chief's Immigration Bond Rule Fails In Court

By Rae Ann Varona (August 11, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Another Trump-era immigration policy promulgated by former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf fell by the wayside, this time at the hands of a California federal judge who vacated administrative hurdles on surety companies concerning bond breach determinations for noncitizens. The surety companies, which post bonds for immigrants who are released from detention, had requested the court get rid of the policy, saying it was improperly issued because former Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who promulgated the rule in 2020, never lawfully occupied his position — a finding they said was shared by at least seven district courts. In granting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS