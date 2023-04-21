Musk Must Answer Questions In Tesla Crash Suit

By Carolina Bolado (April 21, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has ordered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to answer interrogatories from the family of a teenage passenger killed in a fiery crash about a phone call he made to the deceased driver's father but declined to rule on the family's request to depose Musk....

