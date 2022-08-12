Ex-Poultry Execs Can't Bypass Grand Jury Secrecy, Feds Say

By Kelly Lienhard (August 12, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged a Colorado federal court to withhold grand jury transcripts from former chicken industry executives facing price-fixing accusations, saying that the officials haven't shown a specific need for the information. The DOJ asked the court Tuesday to deny requests from two former executives at chicken processing company Pilgrim's Pride to see the transcript from the grand jury that handed down their indictments, claiming that they have not met the high bar required to overcome the presumption of grand jury secrecy. According to the DOJ, the Tenth Circuit maintains a presumption against disclosing details of grand jury...

