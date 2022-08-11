St. Lawrence University Hires Monmouth Atty As 1st GC

By Emily Lever (August 11, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- St. Lawrence University has hired the former top lawyer at Monmouth University as its first-ever general counsel, the university has announced. John Christopher, formerly the general partner at Hodgson Russ LLP in Buffalo, New York, will take the general counsel job at St. Lawrence effective Sept. 12, according to a Wednesday announcement. "During his interview, he demonstrated a depth of knowledge of legal issues facing higher education, and his collaborative approach will help him develop relationships across campus," university president Kathryn Morris said of Christopher in a statement. "In addition, his experience as an in-house counsel and at a law firm...

