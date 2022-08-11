Mobile Store Investor Sues Over 'Fake' EB-5 Scheme

By Rae Ann Varona (August 11, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A truck accessory store and van investor has sued the people behind an allegedly fraudulent investment opportunity, accusing them of marketing the "fake investment" to people in Mexico, Taiwan and Vietnam looking to gain visas by investing in the United States. Plaintiff Cesar Bustos, a citizen and resident of Mexico, told a Texas federal judge on Wednesday that the mobile franchises purported to provide a valid way for foreign investors to gain citizenship through an E2 or EB5 visa but that they were also touted as a general investment scheme for investors like himself who were not necessarily looking to immigrate to...

