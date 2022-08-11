'Confusion' Warrants NJ Tax Challenge Ruling, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (August 11, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- An advocacy organization took aim Thursday at what it claimed was uncertainty surrounding a New Jersey bill that closed certain avenues for taxpayers to appeal the assessments or exempt status of properties owned by others, and urged a state judge to find that similar challenges may still be brought to the courthouse. During a Zoom hearing in their lawsuit over the legislation, New Jersey Citizen Action and related plaintiffs asked Judge Mala Sundar for a declaratory judgment that taxpayers could pursue so-called prerogative writ actions in the state Superior Court after the bill eliminated their ability to file third-party appeals with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS