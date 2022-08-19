Claims Court Prototype Ruling Expands Protest Triggers

By Daniel Wilson (August 18, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims' decision to weigh the U.S. Army's rejection of a contractor's prototype proposal for helicopter power units may pave the way for a greater number of similar disputes involving flexible business agreements to be adjudicated by the courts. Even though Judge Ryan T. Holte ultimately sided with the Army in an opinion released Aug. 8, his decision to hear Hydraulics International Inc.'s protest in the first place effectively expanded the circumstances under which a federal agency's solicitation for proposals under Other Transaction Authority agreements, or OTAs, can be considered linked to an actual procurement. OTAs, streamlined deals...

