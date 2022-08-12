Top Court Declines PGA Euro Tour Worker's Dismissal Fight

By Tom Fish (August 12, 2022, 3:07 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court won't hear an ex-PGA European Tour employee's bid to force the golf organization to rehire the 26-year veteran after his relationship with management soured. The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday it refused permission on May 27 to appeal because former executive Scott Kelly's application "does not raise an arguable point of law." Kelly wanted the justices to review a decision overturning his tribunal victory instructing the PGA European Tour to rehire him into a new role as commercial director in China because, among other things, he couldn't speak, write or read Mandarin. The PGA European Tour declined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS