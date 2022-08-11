NJ Atty Must Face Malpractice Claims Over Divorce Case

By Emily Lever (August 11, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday revived legal malpractice claims against attorney Stephanie Hunnell over her handling of a former client's divorce proceedings, finding that a trial judge improperly dismissed the claims as too late. Alida McKeon claimed Hunnell represented her in legal matters related to her divorce — and caused her financial losses — within the six-year statute of limitations for a malpractice claim, according to a three-judge panel's opinion. The lower court should not have dismissed McKeon's claims as time-barred, the panel found, with Hunnell now having to face several of those claims. "Based on McKeon's allegation that...

