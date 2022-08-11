Texas Tech Settles Basketball Coach's Discrimination Suit

By Lauren Castle (August 11, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A former women's basketball coach for Texas Tech University has reached a settlement with the school after claiming she was discriminated against and fired without cause out of retaliation. Marlene Stollings and Texas Tech told a Texas federal court Wednesday that they had reached a settlement on all claims but disclosed few details about its terms. The parties will pay their respective costs, expenses and attorney fees, the joint stipulation of dismissal said. The case was dismissed with prejudice. Peter R. Ginsberg of Moskowitz & Book LLP, counsel for Stollings, told Law360 it took an enormous amount of courage and perseverance...

