CIT Knocks Commerce A Third Time Over Door Thresholds

By Jennifer Doherty (August 11, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade tossed the government's second attempt to correct its handling of door thresholds, rejecting on Wednesday the agency's proposal to rejigger guidance on aluminum extrusion tariffs after the court accepted its remand. The conflict turns on a 2018 scope ruling, or explanation, of which items are covered under anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on aluminum extrusions from China. While the U.S. Department of Commerce offered to issue a new scope ruling excluding door thresholds from the extrusion duty orders following the court's acceptance of its remand redetermination, Judge Timothy C. Stanceu said that was not an...

