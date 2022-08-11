Exec Says Fired Underwriter Chased 'Conspiracy Theory'

By Ronan Barnard (August 11, 2022, 8:58 PM BST) -- An insurance underwriting executive told an employment tribunal Thursday that a former employee pursued a "conspiracy theory" about a supposedly fraudulent payout to a major energy company before he was dismissed, as opposed to legitimate whistleblowing. Paul Dawson, a managing director at Ark Syndicate Management Ltd., said on cross-examination that three-year Ark veteran Olivier Argence-Lafon had not discussed the allegation with him when he first raised concerns with his direct manager in November 2019 before ultimately being fired for what the company maintains were problems with his performance. Ark, which runs two Lloyd's insurance syndicates, is fighting Argence-Lafon's claims that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS