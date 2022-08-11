NC AG Tries Again To Stall Prosecution Over Political Ad

By Hayley Fowler (August 11, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is taking another shot at stonewalling a possible criminal case against him over a political ad his campaign aired in 2020, telling a federal judge that no charges should be brought until the after Fourth Circuit weighs in. Stein filed an emergency motion Wednesday seeking to pause the enforcement of a law that criminalizes defamatory campaigning while his constitutional challenge to it unfolds. The Democrat's preemptive strike comes in response to an investigation of an advertisement by his campaign suggesting his Republican opponent at the time, Jim O'Neill, wasn't prosecuting rape cases quickly enough....

