Convey Stockholder Sues For Books On $1.1B TPG Buyout

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 11, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stockholder sued the health care technology company in Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday, seeking corporate documents to investigate "potential mismanagement and/or breaches of fiduciary duty" in connection with its pending $1.1 billion buyout by private equity firm TPG Inc. Convey's six-member board is conflicted due to "significant ties" with TPG, and a special committee that evaluated the merger ignored the interest of at least two other investors, stockholder Christopher L. Beuer alleged in his complaint. The $10.50-per-share merger price also appears to be at last $40 million too low because it is based on projections...

