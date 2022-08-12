Griner Sentencing Moves Case Toward Hazy Diplomatic Phase

By Alex Lawson (August 12, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Russia's sentencing of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony on drug trafficking charges marked an important shift in the U.S. government's effort to bring the basketball superstar home, as the legal process gave way to a fully diplomatic effort. The Biden administration has been trying to secure Griner's release for months, but political prisoner retrieval experts told Law360 that the two-time Olympic gold medalist's sentencing will offer a jolt to that effort. "Governments that do this typically will not engage in the diplomatic negotiations, which are really the heart of how these are resolved, until after...

