NY Bar Launches Ethics Task Force For Public Sector Attys

By Parker Quinlan (August 11, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association announced the creation of a 20-member task force on Thursday designed to review legal ethics questions for attorneys who represent government entities. Looking to explore questions like what to do if elected officials explicitly disregard lawyers' advice and do something illegal, the task force is composed of a mix of public-sector and private attorneys, as well as legal scholars from around New York. The task force will be co-chaired by Steven G. Leventhal, managing partner at Leventhal Mullaney & Blinkoff in Roslyn, and Martha Krisel, executive director of the Nassau County Civil Service Commission....

