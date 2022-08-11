Former Lendy Finance Boss's Unfair Dismissal Claim Fails

By Ronan Barnard (August 11, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- The former chief financial officer of Lendy Ltd. has failed in his claim against the defunct peer-to-peer loan company and its former owner over what he said were protected disclosures. The Employment Tribunal rejected Kieran O'Connor's unfair dismissal claim on Wednesday against Lendy, which is now in administration, and his claim for detriment against its former chief executive, Liam Brooke. Although the tribunal sympathized with some of O'Connor's arguments for his claim seeking a total of £6.6 million ($8 million), it ultimately concluded that his dismissal was unrelated to the protected disclosures. The tribunal found that a letter that criticized his competence in...

