StarKist Asks High Court To Reject Tuna Buyers Class Cert.

By Jimmy Hoover (August 11, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- StarKist Co. has turned to the U.S. Supreme Court for help in decertifying potentially massive classes of plaintiffs in ongoing litigation over price-fixing allegations by the major tuna producers, saying that many of the proposed class members didn't actually pay higher prices. According to the canned seafood giant, the Ninth Circuit disregarded Supreme Court precedent and created a deep split with several other circuits when it affirmed the certification of three "enormous and widely divergent" classes of tuna customers. The classes include direct and indirect purchasers — from wholesalers like Costco to millions of individuals — who say that they paid...

