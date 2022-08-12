Ga. Regulators Urge 11th Circ. To Toss Pot Co. Appeal

By Sam Reisman (August 12, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Georgia medical cannabis regulators urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to toss an appeal brought by a company that was denied a production license, saying the business had no standing to sue since cannabis remains federally illegal. The instant appeal was brought by Georgia Atlas and its Illinois affiliate Illinois Atlas Inc. who alleged in an Aug. 2021 lawsuit that the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission had bungled the application process for businesses hoping to enter the state-regulated low-THC market. The companies had sought to secure one of the six licenses to produce low-THC marijuana medications under Georgia's Hope Act,...

