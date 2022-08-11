Green Group Urges Court To Halt Pot Co.'s Diesel Generators

By Charlie Innis (August 11, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- An environmental group urged a California federal judge to grant its bid against a real estate investment firm overseeing a pair of cannabis growing facilities to halt the businesses' use of diesel-powered generators, claiming that without an injunction, the generators' fumes will continue harming the health of an adjacent low-income community of color. The Environmental Democracy Project told the court Wednesday that it has submitted undisputed evidence that the generators, running 24 hours a day at the Green Sage Management LLC-owned properties, are exposing the facilities' surrounding community to "excessive amounts of cancer-causing chemicals and other harmful pollutants." "Stopping Green Sage's...

