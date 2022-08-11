Va. Complex Sued Too Early Over Lost Income Dispute

By Riley Murdock (August 11, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court rejected a Virginia Beach apartment complex owner's lost income coverage suit against Rockingham Insurance Co., finding in a Thursday ruling that MGM Enterprises Inc. filed its case prematurely and might not ever suffer a loss the court could resolve. MGM claimed Rockingham breached its insurance contract when it said it would stop paying the complex for lost income from fire damage in November, a six-month extension from the insurer's original planned cutoff in May, according to filings in the case. The complex claimed it would take far longer to fix the damage and argued it was entitled...

