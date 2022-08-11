90-Day Deadline Set For NY Youth Club Ch. 11 Claims

By Rick Archer (August 11, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday approved a November deadline for claims in the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club's Chapter 11 case, as well as procedures for handling the sexual abuse allegations that sent the club into bankruptcy. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean H. Lane approved the club's bar date motion to set a deadline for filing claims in its bankruptcy, which counsel for the club said was essential to determine the "universe of claims" it is facing. The 138-year-old Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, a founding member of the national Boys & Girls Clubs of...

