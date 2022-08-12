Lawyers, Accountants Face Watchdog's Tighter AML Scrutiny

By Joel Poultney (August 12, 2022, 1:25 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has floated new guidance for the 25 supervisors of the legal and accountancy professional bodies it oversees in a move to improve the consistency and quality of compliance with anti-money laundering measures. The City watchdog said on Thursday it has begun consulting on proposed changes to the guidance underpinning the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision, or OPBAS, which sits within the regulator. The agency, which was created in January 2018, oversees 25 accountancy and legal professional bodies, including the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Bar Standards Board and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and...

