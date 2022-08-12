Las Vegas Man Indicted In $8.5M Sports Betting Ponzi Scheme

By David Steele (August 11, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas man used several sports betting businesses to defraud investors out of $8.5 million, which he spent in part on vacations, cars and country club memberships, according to a federal indictment handed down on Wednesday. Matthew J. Turnipseede faces 13 counts of fraud in what the government calls a Ponzi scheme promising double-digit profits from several wagering businesses, including Las Vegas-based Moneyline Analytics, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2021. About 72 investors were bilked out of their money, the indictment says. Turnipseede is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. Several of...

